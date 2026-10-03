Nayara Energy hikes petrol price by ₹5, diesel by ₹3

Nayara was the first fuel retailer to pass on the rise in international oil prices to consumers when the Iran conflict disrupted energy supplies earlier this year.

On March 26, it had raised petrol and diesel prices by ₹5 and ₹3 per liter, respectively.

However, state-owned fuel retailers followed suit in May with a series of staggered price hikes.

The latest increase is an attempt by Nayara to bridge the gap between retail prices and rising international oil costs.