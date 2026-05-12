Nazara Technologies posts 13% FY26 revenue growth to 1,829cr

Nazara EBITDA 255cr core gaming 90%

EBITDA shot up 66% to ₹255 crore this year, with core gaming now making up 90% of that figure. Net profit also edged up to ₹67 crore.

While fourth quarter revenue dipped due to Nodwin Gaming's deconsolidation, adjusted numbers still showed growth and profits actually quadrupled for the quarter.

On top of all that, founder Nitish Mittersain is set to become CEO in June as Nazara brings new faces on board for its next phase.