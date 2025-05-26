What's the story

Mumbai-based online gaming start-up Nazara Technologies has posted a remarkable growth in its operating revenue for the fourth quarter of FY25.

The company posted a year-on-year (YoY) jump of 95% in revenue, taking the total to ₹520.2 crore.

The strong growth was mainly attributed to its esports and gaming divisions, even as total expenses rose due to higher marketing and employee costs.