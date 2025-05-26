Nazara Tech's Q4 profit soars 2,100%—What's fueling the growth?
What's the story
Mumbai-based online gaming start-up Nazara Technologies has posted a remarkable growth in its operating revenue for the fourth quarter of FY25.
The company posted a year-on-year (YoY) jump of 95% in revenue, taking the total to ₹520.2 crore.
The strong growth was mainly attributed to its esports and gaming divisions, even as total expenses rose due to higher marketing and employee costs.
Profit growth
Nazara Technologies sees significant rise in net profit
Nazara Technologies also reported a whopping jump in its net profit for the quarter ending March 31.
The company reported a net profit of ₹4 crore, as opposed to ₹0.18 crore in the same period last year, translating to a YoY profit increase of 2,122%.
This is an impressive turnaround for the firm and highlights its strong performance in Q4 FY25 despite higher expenses on advertising and employee benefits.
Expense breakdown
Nazara Technologies's expenses and segment performance
Nazara Technologies's total expenses jumped 85% YoY to ₹527.7 crore, fueled by a more than threefold jump in advertising and promotional expenses which stood at ₹151.03 crore.
Employee benefit expenses also jumped 80.7%, amounting to ₹79.9 crore for the quarter ended March 31, the company said on May 26, 2025.
Segment performance
Esports segment drives revenue growth for Nazara Technologies
Nazara Technologies's esports segment was the largest contributor to revenue, growing YoY by 47% in Q4.
The gaming division also witnessed a major growth, with a 72% increase in revenue amounting to ₹156.4 crore.
Meanwhile, the company's adtech vertical also posted gains during this period, adding to its overall revenue surge according to its report on May 26, 2025.
Acquisition details
Nazara Technologies's acquisition of Curve Games
Nazara Technologies has been aggressively raising capital for organic growth and acquisitions.
The company had set aside ₹800-1,000 crore this year for inorganic expansion, targeting global gaming studios with established intellectual properties (IPs) and annual revenue of around ₹100 crore.
Nazara acquired UK-based PC and console game publisher Curve Games for ₹247 crore on May 20.