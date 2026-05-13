Nazara Technologies seeks 25% gaming margins, up to 20% growth

Nazara's Bluetile acquisition could double EBITDA

Nazara's focus on high-margin games and expanding Smaaash 2.0 centers shows it's serious about growth.

The Bluetile Games acquisition could potentially double revenue and EBITDA in FY27, thanks to AI-powered productivity.

With a 66% jump in EBITDA last quarter and market cap at ₹9,702.48 crore, Nazara is riding high on smart strategies and tech innovation.