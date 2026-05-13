Nazara Technologies seeks 25% gaming margins, up to 20% growth
Business
Nazara Technologies wants to boost its gaming business margins from 19.5% to 25% by FY27, aiming for organic growth of up to 20%.
CEO Nitish Mittersain says AI will play a big role in making operations more efficient and scaling up content.
Nazara's Bluetile acquisition could double EBITDA
Nazara's focus on high-margin games and expanding Smaaash 2.0 centers shows it's serious about growth.
The Bluetile Games acquisition could potentially double revenue and EBITDA in FY27, thanks to AI-powered productivity.
With a 66% jump in EBITDA last quarter and market cap at ₹9,702.48 crore, Nazara is riding high on smart strategies and tech innovation.