Nazneen Ansari arrested by ED over Heera Group fraud probe
Nazneen Ansari, who worked closely with Heera Group Nowhera Shaik, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, June 2.
The group has been accused of running fraudulent investment schemes and cheating investors in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Ansari allegedly managed properties linked to these scams and kept encouraging people to invest, even though she knew the authorities were investigating.
ED alleges Ansari hid proceeds
According to the ED, Ansari used and hid properties that were considered proceeds of crime and even tried to block court-ordered property auctions by telling staff not to cooperate.
She was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and brought before a special court.
The investigation is still ongoing, and neither Ansari nor the Heera Group has responded so far.