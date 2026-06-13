NC-JCM seeks interest-free ₹10L car loan from Eighth Pay Commission
The NC-JCM (which represents central government employees) has asked the Eighth Pay Commission to roll out some major financial benefits.
Top requests include a ₹10 lakh interest-free loan for buying a car, a festival advance equal to one month's basic pay, and special help for those hit by natural disasters.
If these go through, over 1.1 crore beneficiaries, including employees, pensioners and families, could see their finances get a real boost.
NC-JCM seeks disaster and festival advances
The main asks are an interest-free vehicle loan (up to ₹10 lakh) for buying four-wheelers, because family travel is getting more important these days.
There's also a push to bring back the natural disaster advance (one month's pay, paid back in two years) to support people in flood or drought zones.
Plus, the group wants festival advances revived and limits raised on computer and house-building loans, making it easier for employees to handle big expenses when they come up.