NC-JCM seeks interest-free ₹10L car loan from Eighth Pay Commission

NC-JCM seeks disaster and festival advances

The main asks are an interest-free vehicle loan (up to ₹10 lakh) for buying four-wheelers, because family travel is getting more important these days.

There's also a push to bring back the natural disaster advance (one month's pay, paid back in two years) to support people in flood or drought zones.

Plus, the group wants festival advances revived and limits raised on computer and house-building loans, making it easier for employees to handle big expenses when they come up.