NC-JCM staff asks 8th Pay Commission for ₹69,000 basic pay
A major salary hike might be coming for central government employees.
The Staff Side of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has suggested raising the minimum basic pay to ₹69,000 under the eighth Pay Commission, up from current levels, thanks to a new fitment factor that accounts for inflation and higher living costs.
NC-JCM staff side expands wage inputs
The wage calculation now includes bigger families (counting dependent parents), more realistic housing costs, and food expenses based on ICMR's daily calorie recommendations.
Utilities, skill development, and social obligations also get bumped up to better match what employees actually spend.
The eighth Pay Commission is expected to review these suggestions before preparing its own recommendations and submitting a report to the union government for a final decision.