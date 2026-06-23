NC-JCM staff side asks Eighth CPC for pay HRA pensions

Memo seeks 40% HRA nearly ₹69,000

The memo wants HRA bumped up to 40% in metro cities, much higher than the current rates, to help with rising rent.

It also suggests raising minimum basic salary from ₹18,000 to nearly ₹69,000 so employees can keep up with inflation.

Plus, it calls for equal pension benefits for retirees and smoother promotions across departments.

Final decisions will depend on CPC recommendations and government approval.