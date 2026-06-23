NC-JCM staff side asks Eighth CPC for pay HRA pensions
Business
Big news for central government staff: the Staff Side of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has sent a fresh memorandum to the Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC), asking for better pay, higher House Rent Allowance (HRA), improved pensions, and fairer career growth.
The document is now live on the CPC portal.
Memo seeks 40% HRA nearly ₹69,000
The memo wants HRA bumped up to 40% in metro cities, much higher than the current rates, to help with rising rent.
It also suggests raising minimum basic salary from ₹18,000 to nearly ₹69,000 so employees can keep up with inflation.
Plus, it calls for equal pension benefits for retirees and smoother promotions across departments.
Final decisions will depend on CPC recommendations and government approval.