NCDEX launches India's 1st HMS 80:20 steel scrap futures contract

With each contract covering 10 metric tons and settled in cash, with Ex-Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab serving as the basis center, excluding GST, this move could make things smoother for everyone from manufacturers to traders.

It's also a step toward greener production methods, since using scrap helps cut down on environmental impact.

Plus, by teaming up with BigMint Technologies, NCDEX hopes to make pricing clearer and help major steel-producing states handle market ups and downs better.