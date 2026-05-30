NCDEX launches Rainmumbai India's 1st exchange traded rainfall futures
Business
NCDEX just kicked off Rainmumbai, India's first-ever exchange-traded rainfall futures.
This new tool lets businesses and farmers protect themselves from unpredictable monsoon rains, especially between June and September.
The debut was lively: ₹30 crore traded and 2,800 lots exchanged by 5pm.
Rainmumbai uses IIT Bombay model
Rainmumbai is built on a rainfall model developed with IIT Bombay, using Mumbai's average monsoon over the last 30 years as a benchmark.
For trading, each millimeter of rain equals ₹50.
On day one, everyone from retail investors to agri companies, power utilities, and farmer groups jumped in.
NCDEX CEO Arun Raste sounded hopeful about more people getting involved as awareness grows: This is a big step for helping folks manage weather risks.