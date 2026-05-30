NCDEX launches Rainmumbai India's 1st exchange traded rainfall futures

Rainmumbai uses IIT Bombay model

Rainmumbai is built on a rainfall model developed with IIT Bombay, using Mumbai's average monsoon over the last 30 years as a benchmark.

For trading, each millimeter of rain equals ₹50.

On day one, everyone from retail investors to agri companies, power utilities, and farmer groups jumped in.

NCDEX CEO Arun Raste sounded hopeful about more people getting involved as awareness grows: This is a big step for helping folks manage weather risks.