NCDEX relaunches black pepper futures in India after decade pause
Business
NCDEX has relaunched black pepper futures trading in India, ending a pause of more than a decade.
The goal? To help India reclaim its spot as a global price setter for this popular spice.
Even though we grow and process loads of black pepper, until now there was no active regulated futures contract for transparent price discovery and risk management.
Contracts promise fair black pepper prices
With these new contracts, farmers, traders, and exporters can finally get fairer, market-driven prices, even when things get unpredictable.
NCDEX says this move is all about giving India its own reliable reference price for black pepper and making the market more transparent for everyone involved.