NCLAT pauses Jaypee insolvency case over Vedanta Group fairness claims

Resolution professional defends Jaypee process

Vedanta's lawyer called out the use of discretionary and confidentiality clauses, saying it led to bidders being treated differently.

On the other side, the resolution professional stood by the process, insisting everything followed approved guidelines with proper negotiations.

Meanwhile, Adani Group (which won) pointed to its higher offer as proof that competition worked.

Now, all eyes are on NCLAT for a final decision in this high-profile corporate tussle.