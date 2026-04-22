NCLAT pauses Jaypee insolvency case over Vedanta Group fairness claims
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has pressed pause on the Jaypee insolvency case and is waiting for written arguments from everyone involved.
The big issue? Vedanta Group says the process wasn't fair. They claim their bid wasn't fully considered and that rules were applied unevenly.
Resolution professional defends Jaypee process
Vedanta's lawyer called out the use of discretionary and confidentiality clauses, saying it led to bidders being treated differently.
On the other side, the resolution professional stood by the process, insisting everything followed approved guidelines with proper negotiations.
Meanwhile, Adani Group (which won) pointed to its higher offer as proof that competition worked.
Now, all eyes are on NCLAT for a final decision in this high-profile corporate tussle.