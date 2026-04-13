NCLAT postpones Vedanta appeals against Adani's ₹14,535cr Jaiprakash Associates bid

Vedanta appeals leave Adani takeover conditional

Vedanta has been contesting a tribunal order that gave the green light to Adani's big offer for JAL, a company struggling with debt.

While the NCLAT didn't block the deal right away, it did say any final takeover would depend on how Vedanta's appeals play out.

The Supreme Court also stepped in, saying any major decisions about JAL need tribunal approval first—so this corporate tug-of-war isn't ending just yet.