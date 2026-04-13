NCLAT postpones Vedanta appeals against Adani's ₹14,535cr Jaiprakash Associates bid
Business
The legal face-off between Vedanta and Adani over who gets to take over Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. (JAL) is on hold for now.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had to postpone Vedanta's appeals against Adani's ₹14,535 crore bid because a member of the bench wasn't available, so the hearing will be rescheduled soon.
Vedanta appeals leave Adani takeover conditional
Vedanta has been contesting a tribunal order that gave the green light to Adani's big offer for JAL, a company struggling with debt.
While the NCLAT didn't block the deal right away, it did say any final takeover would depend on how Vedanta's appeals play out.
The Supreme Court also stepped in, saying any major decisions about JAL need tribunal approval first—so this corporate tug-of-war isn't ending just yet.