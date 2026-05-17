NCLAT rules Videocon Industries and VOVL must undergo separate bankruptcies
Big news for Videocon: the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), has decided that Videocon Industries Ltd. (VIL) and Videocon Oil Ventures Ltd. (VOVL) will go through their own separate bankruptcy processes.
This overturns an earlier move to combine them, since VIL makes consumer electronics and VOVL deals with oil-related businesses; pretty different worlds, so they need unique solutions.
Bharat Petroleum arm BPRL bought VOVL
Creditors pushed for this split to make it easier to find buyers who actually fit each business.
Bharat Petroleum's arm, BPRL, already snapped up VOVL, but VIL's case is still ongoing.
The promoter, Venugopal Dhoot, wanted to merge the oil assets with VIL to protect them from local financial troubles, but the tribunal rejected his idea, saying that keeping things separate helps resolve debts while keeping businesses running.