NCLAT rules Videocon Industries and VOVL must undergo separate bankruptcies

Bharat Petroleum arm BPRL bought VOVL

Creditors pushed for this split to make it easier to find buyers who actually fit each business.

Bharat Petroleum's arm, BPRL, already snapped up VOVL, but VIL's case is still ongoing.

The promoter, Venugopal Dhoot, wanted to merge the oil assets with VIL to protect them from local financial troubles, but the tribunal rejected his idea, saying that keeping things separate helps resolve debts while keeping businesses running.