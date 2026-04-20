NCLAT stays ₹27.38cr CCI penalty on Intel over warranty policy

Intel paid 25% withdrew warranty policy

To comply with the court, Intel has already paid 25% of the penalty and Intel said it had already withdrawn its India-specific warranty policy effective April 1, 2024.

NCLAT also told CCI not to chase Intel for more money right now.

Plus, Intel's counsel said it would submit a proposal on further publicizing the withdrawal for consideration at the next hearing, so if you're buying processors, keep an eye out for updates!