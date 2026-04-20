NCLAT stays ₹27.38cr CCI penalty on Intel over warranty policy
Intel just got a breather from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which paused a ₹27.38 crore penalty slapped by India's competition watchdog (CCI).
The issue? Intel's warranty policy for boxed microprocessors in India was called out for limiting consumer choice and hurting parallel importers.
The stay is in place until the next hearing on April 24, 2026.
Intel paid 25% withdrew warranty policy
To comply with the court, Intel has already paid 25% of the penalty and Intel said it had already withdrawn its India-specific warranty policy effective April 1, 2024.
NCLAT also told CCI not to chase Intel for more money right now.
Plus, Intel's counsel said it would submit a proposal on further publicizing the withdrawal for consideration at the next hearing, so if you're buying processors, keep an eye out for updates!