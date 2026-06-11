NCLT accepts SBI's plea to initiate Anil Ambani's personal bankruptcy

Case clarification

NCLT order pertains to 'disputed personal guarantee': Ambani

A spokesperson for Ambani issued a statement explaining that the NCLT order pertains to a "disputed personal guarantee allegedly extended by Mr. Ambani to the State Bank of India in 2016." The statement clarified that this matter dates back nearly a decade and is related to Reliance Communications's facility "for the repayment of its borrowings from Chinese lenders." It also emphasized that Ambani "derived no personal benefit from the said funds."