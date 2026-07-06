NCLT approves Torrent Pharmaceuticals merger with JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Torrent deal adds ₹3,918cr revenue

With this merger, Torrent isn't just getting bigger: it's expanding into new treatment areas like eye care and IVF, while boosting its strengths in heart and stomach medicines.

The deal also helps Torrent reach more markets worldwide (think Russia, South Africa, and the U.S.), plus it brings in JB's manufacturing power and ₹3,918 crore in revenue for FY25.

Both companies' shareholders already said yes; now it's just about wrapping up those last steps.