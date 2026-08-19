NCLT fines SpiceJet and Aviator ML 29641 Ltd 15L each
SpiceJet and its aircraft lessor, Aviator ML 29641 Ltd, just got hit with a ₹15 lakh fine each from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
Why? Both parties waited until the very last moment (right before an insolvency ruling) to reveal they'd settled their dispute.
The tribunal wasn't impressed, calling it a "wrong tactic" and pointing out they'd had plenty of chances to speak up earlier.
Delays anger creditors, SpiceJet 1138.15cr loss
This late update didn't just waste the court's time; it also delayed other cases. Several other creditors were frustrated by more delays.
Meanwhile, SpiceJet is still struggling financially, reporting a net loss of ₹1138.15 crore for the April-December period of FY26, up from the year-ago period (April-December FY25 / April-December 2024), when it reported ₹266.8 crore.