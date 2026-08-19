NCLT fines SpiceJet and Aviator ML 29641 Ltd 15L each

SpiceJet and its aircraft lessor, Aviator ML 29641 Ltd, just got hit with a ₹15 lakh fine each from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Why? Both parties waited until the very last moment (right before an insolvency ruling) to reveal they'd settled their dispute.

The tribunal wasn't impressed, calling it a "wrong tactic" and pointing out they'd had plenty of chances to speak up earlier.