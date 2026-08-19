NCLT moves SpiceJet bankruptcy cases to new bench after retirement
SpiceJet is back in the spotlight as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) hit refresh on bankruptcy hearings against the airline.
A last-minute deal with one of its aircraft lessors led to a petition being dropped, but before judges could wrap things up, one panel member was due to retire on Wednesday, so now all remaining cases are moving to a new bench for fresh hearings.
SpiceJet management keeps control during rehearings
For now, SpiceJet's management keeps control while everything gets reheard, a bit of breathing room for an airline that's had a rough ride lately.
The company called the decision a "positive step" and says it's committed to sorting out disputes.
Still, things are shaky: shares dipped 2.1%, pilots haven't been paid on time, and market share has crashed from about 15% at the end of 2019 to 1.9% in June 2026.