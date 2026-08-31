NCLT president may decide on Subhash Chandra personal insolvency plan

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is at a standstill over Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra's personal insolvency plan.

He offered to pay ₹6.25 crore to settle more than ₹22,000 crore in claims, a 99.97% cut for creditors, which didn't get the green light from one tribunal member and was given a qualified/partial approval by the other.

Now, the NCLT president may step in and decide what happens next.