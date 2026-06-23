NCLT pushes BYJU'S-Aakash hearing to July 16 amid settlement progress
The big BYJU'S-Aakash shareholding dispute is getting a bit more time: the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has pushed the hearing to July 16, 2026.
Both sides asked for the delay because they are making real progress in settlement talks.
Aakash's lawyer, Shyam Sundar H.V. told the tribunal that discussions were at an advanced stage.
Aakash 240cr rights issue, 25cr holdback
It all boils down to who gets what from Aakash's valuation. Manipal Education owns most of it (58%), while Think & Learn's creditors and BYJU Raveendran's associates have smaller stakes.
Things got tense after a ₹240 crore rights issue last year, which could have reduced Think & Learn's share and worried creditors about their recovery chances.
Aakash also held back ₹25 crore worth of shares from Think & Learn over funding concerns, so legal steps were taken to protect their stake until this mess gets sorted out.