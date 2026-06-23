NCLT pushes BYJU'S-Aakash hearing to July 16 amid settlement progress

Aakash 240cr rights issue, 25cr holdback

It all boils down to who gets what from Aakash's valuation. Manipal Education owns most of it (58%), while Think & Learn's creditors and BYJU Raveendran's associates have smaller stakes.

Things got tense after a ₹240 crore rights issue last year, which could have reduced Think & Learn's share and worried creditors about their recovery chances.

Aakash also held back ₹25 crore worth of shares from Think & Learn over funding concerns, so legal steps were taken to protect their stake until this mess gets sorted out.