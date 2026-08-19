NCLT rehears 7 SpiceJet insolvency cases after Aviator ML settlement
SpiceJet is back in the spotlight as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has decided to rehear seven insolvency cases filed by its aircraft lessors.
This move comes after one lessor, Aviator ML, settled with the airline and withdrew its case, which meant the tribunal had to scrap its earlier combined judgment and start fresh with a new bench.
Hearings set as SpiceJet seeks resolution
The new hearings are scheduled for later this year (dates not specified in the source).
SpiceJet seems optimistic about working things out, saying it's "We view the order as a positive step toward resolving the outstanding matters and remain committed to working closely and constructively with our partners to find mutually acceptable solutions."
The airline also mentioned it's focused on bouncing back, restoring its fleet, and strengthening operations after a tough period.