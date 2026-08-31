NCLT sends Subhash Chandra's ₹6.5cr plan to 5-member bench

Chandra's debts come from personal guarantees for Zee and Essel group loans, with about ₹2,574 crore in direct guarantees alone.

Some creditors like HDFC Bank and LIC Housing Finance aren't happy: they say the payout is way too low and unfair to those who opposed it.

Now, both NCLT and its appellate tribunal (NCLAT) will weigh in on what happens next.