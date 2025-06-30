India remains the world's top recipient of inward remittances

Overseas Indians sent home a whopping $135B in FY25

The Indian diaspora sent a record $135.46 billion in remittances during the last fiscal year, according to RBI. This marks a 14% increase from the previous year and solidifies India's position as the world's largest recipient of such funds. The US, UK, and Singapore are major contributors to these remittances, which now cover a significant portion of India's trade deficit. Economists see these inflows as a stable source of external funding that strengthens the balance of payments and supports INR.