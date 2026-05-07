Nearly 1 in 3 India's BFSI staff considering quitting: report
Business
A new report shows that nearly one in three people working in India's banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector are thinking about quitting.
Almost half the workforce needs to reskill, making it tough for companies to adapt and support their teams.
Employees positive about AI, reskilling needed
AI adoption is picking up speed, but many employees still need reskilling.
While 83% are positive about AI at work, many are only learning just enough to do their current jobs, not preparing for what's next.
Leadership gaps and a lack of mentoring make things harder, piling extra work on a few people and leaving others behind.
The report suggests companies need to focus more on future-ready skills and better support if they want happier teams and less turnover.