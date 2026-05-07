Nearly 1 in 3 India's BFSI staff considering quitting: report

Employees positive about AI, reskilling needed

AI adoption is picking up speed, but many employees still need reskilling.

While 83% are positive about AI at work, many are only learning just enough to do their current jobs, not preparing for what's next.

Leadership gaps and a lack of mentoring make things harder, piling extra work on a few people and leaving others behind.

The report suggests companies need to focus more on future-ready skills and better support if they want happier teams and less turnover.