Nearly 100 SpaceX employees seek wealth advice before IPO
Business
SpaceX's IPO this Friday is about to make a lot of employees much wealthier, thanks to their equity stakes.
With this sudden windfall, many are reaching out to wealth advisers for help navigating taxes and financial planning.
Peter Mallouk, chief executive officer of Creative Planning, said that nearly 100 SpaceX staffers have already asked for guidance on managing their new fortunes.
SpaceX staff push lower fees
SpaceX employees collectively hold about $20 billion in assets, and they're now pushing for lower advisory fees, aiming for rates under 0.5% (well below the usual 1%).
Firms like Morgan Stanley are getting requests, with Mercer Advisors offering special discounts to those cashing in on the IPO.