Nearly 100 SpaceX employees seek wealth advice before IPO Business Jun 08, 2026

SpaceX's IPO this Friday is about to make a lot of employees much wealthier, thanks to their equity stakes.

With this sudden windfall, many are reaching out to wealth advisers for help navigating taxes and financial planning.

Peter Mallouk, chief executive officer of Creative Planning, said that nearly 100 SpaceX staffers have already asked for guidance on managing their new fortunes.