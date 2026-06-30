Nearly 1,700 UK investors sue Binance, Changpeng Zhao over £150 million

Binance vows to fight amid scrutiny

The lawsuit names Binance's main company, its U.A.E. arm, Zhao himself, and others running the platform.

Binance says it plans to fight the case and stresses it's committed to following the rules.

This comes as regulators worldwide keep a close eye on crypto platforms: Binance has already tightened rules for UK users after a 2021 ban on certain crypto products, and it's faced licensing hurdles in other countries too.