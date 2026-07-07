Nearly ₹18,000cr gone! Why Trent shares crashed today

Financial performance

Trent's standalone revenue growth slower than street estimates

Trent's standalone revenue for Q1 stood at ₹5,666 crore, a year-on-year growth of about 19%. However, this was lower than the expected 22% YoY growth. The company's product sales revenue also grew by around 19% YoY. The slower growth was mainly due to a decline in revenue per store and moderated store expansion during the quarter.