Nearly 2,000 SoFi Stadium workers authorize strike before World Cup
Just days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off, nearly 2,000 SoFi Stadium workers (think cooks, bartenders, and servers) have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike.
With the stadium set to host eight matches, the World Cup opener is on June 12 with US vs. Paraguay, a walkout could really shake up game-day plans.
SoFi workers seek pay and security
The union says they need pay that actually keeps up with L.A.'s steep living costs, plus job security from outsourcing and automation.
Safety is also top of mind, especially during huge events like the World Cup.
Workers feel they deserve a fair share of the stadium's big revenues, especially when some suite packages are going for over $100,000.
Talks with their employer pick back up Monday; if there's no deal, a strike could hit right as the tournament begins.