Nearly 2,000 SoFi Stadium workers authorize strike before World Cup

SoFi workers seek pay and security

The union says they need pay that actually keeps up with L.A.'s steep living costs, plus job security from outsourcing and automation.

Safety is also top of mind, especially during huge events like the World Cup.

Workers feel they deserve a fair share of the stadium's big revenues, especially when some suite packages are going for over $100,000.

Talks with their employer pick back up Monday; if there's no deal, a strike could hit right as the tournament begins.