Nearly 5% global oil slide boosts Indian 10 year bonds

The bond market moved fast: yields on the key 2036 bond dropped nearly 10 basis points to 7.3154%, marking the biggest one-day dip in months.

The rupee also got stronger against the US dollar, and stock markets climbed higher.

With long-term rates falling quicker than short-term ones (a trend called "bull flattening"), investors seem more optimistic about inflation staying in check.

All eyes are now on how US politics might impact oil prices next.