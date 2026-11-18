Nearly 92% of Indian companies faced AI agent security issues
A new survey shows that nearly all Indian companies (92%) ran into security problems with their AI agents this past year.
Most struggled to fix these quickly, with 36% able to contain it within 24 hours.
The findings highlight how tricky it's become to keep AI tools safe as more businesses rely on them.
Few Indian firms track AI agents
The report also points out that very few organizations have someone in charge of AI security or even know exactly which AI agents they're using.
In fact, over one-third found mystery AI agents running without the security team's knowledge.
As AI becomes more common at work, the need for better rules and smarter protection is clearer than ever.