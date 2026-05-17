Nearly half of CEOs plan AI-driven entry-level cuts globally
Business
Big changes are coming for job seekers: a new global survey shows that nearly half of CEOs plan to cut entry-level hiring over the next two years, up sharply from last year.
The main reason? AI is taking over tasks that used to be handled by junior employees.
Companies shift hiring to midlevel roles
With AI now doing things like coding and customer support, many companies are planning to increase their focus on midlevel roles and 10% are leaning more toward senior roles instead.
The old "talent pyramid" is turning into a "middle-heavy diamond," meaning fewer opportunities at the bottom but more demand for experienced roles.
Critical thinking and decision-making skills are becoming even more valuable as workplaces evolve.