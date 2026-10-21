Nebius CRO: AI computing pricier, 2027 capacity would sell out
AI computing is getting pricier than Nebius expected, according to Nebius's Chief Revenue Officer Marc Boroditsky.
While some cloud companies are facing tough questions about their finances, Nebius is in a good spot thanks to lower debt.
Boroditsky also mentioned that Nebius's 2027 capacity would sell out if brought online, proof that demand for AI power isn't slowing down.
Companies race for NVIDIA GPUs
Recent auction show prices for AI computing keep rising as companies race to buy up NVIDIA GPUs and build new data centers.
Even older NVIDIA chips are holding value, Crusoe CEO Chase Lochmiller says.
Plus, SpaceX just reported a huge jump in its AI revenue, nine times higher, which has boosted confidence (and stock prices) for Nebius and other players like CoreWeave and Applied Digital.
The AI infrastructure scene is definitely heating up.