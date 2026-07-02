Neelkanth Mishra: AI not dooming India's IT sector, reskilling vital

India's services exports up 15%

India's services exports jumped 15% in April 2026, outpacing GDP growth, which shows how resilient the IT sector remains, even with global uncertainty.

Mishra pointed out that demand for routine coding work is changing as AI takes over simpler tasks, so skills like design and user experience are becoming more valuable.

While recent layoffs have hit headlines, he believes lower software development costs could increase overall demand for software.

Despite all these shifts, Mishra sounded optimistic about India's economic momentum and its ability to thrive alongside new tech.