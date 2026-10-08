Neelkanth Mishra says data sharing could boost India's AI economy
Neelkanth Mishra, Executive Director at the World Bank Group, says India could seriously boost its AI-powered economy if more companies shared their data.
Right now, 99% of corporate data just sits unused because businesses are hesitant to open it up.
Neelkanth Mishra, Executive Director at the World Bank Group, pointed to India's Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA) as a smart way to let people share data safely while keeping control.
Mishra calls India's data access failure
Mishra called the lack of accessible data in India a "complete market failure" and said DEPA's controlled data sharing could help address the problem as a remarkable model so AI can really take off.
The World Development Report 2026 suggested that instead of reinventing the wheel, countries like India should adapt existing AI tools to local needs.
And despite worries about tech shortages, Mishra is optimistic, with the report pointing out that AI-supported weather forecasts are already reaching more than 30 million farmers in India.