Neelkanth Mishra says data sharing could boost India's AI economy

Neelkanth Mishra, Executive Director at the World Bank Group, says India could seriously boost its AI-powered economy if more companies shared their data.

Right now, 99% of corporate data just sits unused because businesses are hesitant to open it up.

Neelkanth Mishra, Executive Director at the World Bank Group, pointed to India's Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA) as a smart way to let people share data safely while keeping control.