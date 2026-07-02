Neelkanth Mishra says ₹1L/cr fund not reaching deep-tech startups

Mishra warns VC limits, urges IITs

Mishra highlighted that advanced tech ventures (think chip design firms needing big funding) aren't getting much support because India's venture capital network is still pretty limited.

He also pointed out talent shortages and brain drain as big hurdles for AI growth, urging top institutes like IITs to step up as feeder points for funding.

Despite these challenges, Mishra was optimistic about India's ecosystem evolving.