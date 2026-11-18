NeevAI to introduce AI as subject across 25,786 Indian schools
Big news for students: AI is about to become a regular part of school life!
NeeevAI, an ed-tech startup, is partnering with 25,786 schools across India to introduce artificial intelligence as a regular subject from classes 1-12.
The company expects to reach about 3.1 million students by April 2027.
NeeevAI started back in 2025 with just two schools and has grown fast since then.
NeevAI has trained over 200,000 teachers
NeeevAI's program comes with its own AI textbooks, robotics kits, and a digital platform for learning.
More than 200,000 teachers have already been trained to teach these courses.
Students can also look forward to AI certification, hackathons, internship opportunities, and perks like Google certification and Canva Pro access at no additional cost to schools.