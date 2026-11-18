Big news for students: AI is about to become a regular part of school life!

NeeevAI, an ed-tech startup, is partnering with 25,786 schools across India to introduce artificial intelligence as a regular subject from classes 1-12.

The company expects to reach about 3.1 million students by April 2027.

NeeevAI started back in 2025 with just two schools and has grown fast since then.