Neo Alternative Asset Managers raises 6200cr for NSCOF-II fund
Business
Neo Alternative Asset Managers just wrapped up its second private credit fund (NSCOF-II), pulling in a hefty ₹6,200 crore, well above its original ₹5,000 crore goal.
Attracted participation from leading family offices and institutional investors, this SEBI-registered fund is all about giving businesses flexible financing options.
NSCOF-II targets 150cr to 500cr deals
NSCOF-II helps companies with things like acquisition loans, refinancing, and growth capital, focusing on firms that already have solid cash flow.
The plan is to spread investments across 35 to 40 investments (₹150 crore to ₹500 crore each), aiming for both steady returns and lower risk by using collateral-backed deals.