Nepal floods: Infosys Public Services CEO Lax Gopisetty is unreachable
What's the story
Infosys has confirmed that its subsidiary, Infosys Public Services's CEO, Lax Gopisetty, is currently unreachable. The development comes after devastating floods hit Nepal. Gopisetty was in the region on a personal visit when the natural disaster struck. The Bengaluru-based IT giant said its top priority is to ensure his safety and well-being during this crisis.
Ongoing efforts
Infosys in close communication with Gopisetty's family
Infosys said it is working with relevant agencies to gather information and establish contact with Gopisetty. The company also confirmed that it is in close communication with his family, providing all necessary support during this difficult time.
Career highlights
Who is Lax Gopisetty?
Gopisetty is the CEO of Infosys Public Services, a subsidiary of Infosys that focuses on the public sector in the US and Canada.
He has over three decades of experience in both public- and private-sector organizations.
Before his current role, he was Global Vice President at Infosys and led its Business Applications and Digital Workspace Services business globally across Americas, Europe, and Asia.
Past positions
His previous roles
Prior to his current position, Gopisetty was a Managing Director at Accenture, where he led a segment of the Health and Public Services business in North America.
He has also built high-growth practices at BearingPoint, IBM, PwC, and HCL.
These roles have seen him work on consulting projects as well as technology transformation initiatives that drive business growth.
Community service
Other notable contributions
Gopisetty has been an active participant in the technology and start-up ecosystem, mentoring start-ups and serving on boards of innovation accelerators.
He has also spoken at industry forums on topics like artificial intelligence, digital governance, and technology-led transformation.
Beyond his corporate responsibilities, he has been involved in social-impact initiatives such as serving on the board of Sparsh Palliative Care Services in India, which provides hospice services.