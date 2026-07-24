Nestle H1 sales fall 2.5% as India posts double-digit growth
Business
NestlA(c) just dropped its half-year results, and while global sales slipped by 2.5%, India stood out as a bright spot with strong double-digit growth.
The companya€(tm)s CEO, Philipp Navratil, highlighted how emerging markets like India are helping boost overall numbers and even raised their full-year organic sales growth forecast to 3% to 4%.
Nestle India profit ₹959cr, up 48%
Nestle India isn't slowing down: it posted a 48% surge in net profit for the June quarter, hitting ₹959 crore.
This leap comes from higher investments and solid demand across product lines, making India one of the most important markets in Nestle's Asia, Oceania, and Africa region.