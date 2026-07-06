Nestle India is setting up a large GCC in Hyderabad
Nestle India is setting up a big Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, joining brands like McDonald's and L'Oreal who are betting on India's booming market, at a time when global markets are seeing saturation.
This center will be one of Nestle's largest worldwide and is part of a bigger trend of global companies building their tech and research teams in India.
India's 1,700 GCCs generated $64.6B exports
These centers handle everything from tech and analytics to finance and research, and they're creating a lot of jobs.
By FY24, India had 1,700 GCCs that brought in $64.6 billion in exports and gave work to over 1.9 million people.
That number is expected to climb even higher by 2030.
Nestle India posts 22.6% January-March revenue
Despite inflation making things tough, Nestle India just posted strong numbers (a 22.6% jump in revenue for January-March 2026).
As Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary put it, these markets are "the next wave of long-term consumption."