Nestle India is setting up a large GCC in Hyderabad Business Jul 06, 2026

Nestle India is setting up a big Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, joining brands like McDonald's and L'Oreal who are betting on India's booming market, at a time when global markets are seeing saturation.

This center will be one of Nestle's largest worldwide and is part of a bigger trend of global companies building their tech and research teams in India.