Nestle India names Edouard MacNab as new CFO

Nestle India has picked Edouard Mac Nab to be its next Chief Financial Officer, starting March 1, 2026. The move is pending final board approvals, but signals a fresh chapter for the company's finance team.

Why does this matter? Mac Nab brings a strong track record in turning around profits and leading digital upgrades—experience he demonstrated in restoring profitability and accelerating the digital agenda at Nestle Canada.

At Nestle Canada, he played a pivotal role in restoring profitability and transforming the Finance organization.

Who's Edouard MacNab? He currently heads finance at Nestle Canada and was CFO for Nestle France before that.

With over 25 years' experience across four continents—and stints at Reckitt and Bristol-Myers Squibb—he's known for making smart business calls and pushing sustainability.