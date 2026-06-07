Nestle India paid ₹1,024.5cr royalties to Swiss parent in FY26
Business
Nestle India paid ₹1,024.5 crore in royalties to its Swiss parent, Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., for FY26, a jump of nearly 14% from last year.
These payments let Nestle India use the parent's tech and branding for making and selling favorites like Maggi and KitKat.
There was also an extra ₹102.47 crore paid as withholding tax.
Nestle India revenue rises 14.2%
The royalty rate stayed at 4.5% of net sales, with Nestle S.A. and Maggi Enterprises Ltd. together owning about 63% of the company as of March 2026.
Despite a small drop in employee count (now at 8,382), revenue jumped by 14.2% to ₹23,071.46 crore— and the company is in the process of setting up its 10th factory in India.