Nestle India paid ₹1,024.5cr royalties to Swiss parent in FY26

Nestle India revenue rises 14.2%

The royalty rate stayed at 4.5% of net sales, with Nestle S.A. and Maggi Enterprises Ltd. together owning about 63% of the company as of March 2026.

Despite a small drop in employee count (now at 8,382), revenue jumped by 14.2% to ₹23,071.46 crore— and the company is in the process of setting up its 10th factory in India.