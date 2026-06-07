Nestle India's royalty payment to parent company jumps 14%

Proposal rejection

Shareholders rejected proposal to increase royalty payment last year

Last year, Nestle India's shareholders had rejected a proposal to increase the royalty payment by 0.15% annually for five years, taking it up to 5.25% of net sales. The company had planned to implement this hike from July 1, 2024, but could not get the shareholders' approval. However, the latest annual report states that there were no material modifications in the terms and conditions of General License Agreements during FY26.