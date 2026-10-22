Nestle India shares slip to 1,186.20 rupees after leadership changes

Vineet Singh, who led Nutrition and Dairy, is moving to another Nestle affiliate and will be replaced by Gopichandar Jagatheesan.

Mansi Khanna steps in as the new head of Chocolates and Confectionery.

With these shifts coming into effect from January 2027, the market will watch closely, especially since Nestle India's stock has already dropped nearly 13% this past month, while the Nifty 50 slipped just under 3%.