Nestle India shares slip to 1,186.20 rupees after leadership changes
Business
Nestle India's shares dropped over 3% to 1,186.20 rupees on Thursday, right after the company announced some major leadership changes.
The news seemed to rattle investors, with the stock hitting its lowest point in months, just above its 52-week low.
Nestle India appointments from January 2027
Vineet Singh, who led Nutrition and Dairy, is moving to another Nestle affiliate and will be replaced by Gopichandar Jagatheesan.
Mansi Khanna steps in as the new head of Chocolates and Confectionery.
With these shifts coming into effect from January 2027, the market will watch closely, especially since Nestle India's stock has already dropped nearly 13% this past month, while the Nifty 50 slipped just under 3%.