Nestle India to discuss shareholder special dividend July 3

Record date July 10 set

Mark your calendar: July 10 is the record date for this special dividend, and payments start rolling out from July 30.

Earlier this year, Nestle gave out ₹7 per share as an interim dividend and ₹5 per share dividend approved on April 21, 2026, for payment from July 30, 2026, if declared.

The company's stock has been on a steady climb in 2026, rising 10% so far and closing at ₹1,417.5 on June 19, 2026.

Promoters own most of the shares (62.76%), but retail investors—about 4.7 lakh strong—hold over 8%.