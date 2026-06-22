Nestle India to discuss shareholder special dividend July 3
Nestle India is planning a board meeting on July 3, 2026, to talk about giving shareholders a special dividend, on top of their usual year-end payout.
If approved at the annual general meeting that same day, the extra cash will come from retained earnings.
Record date July 10 set
Mark your calendar: July 10 is the record date for this special dividend, and payments start rolling out from July 30.
Earlier this year, Nestle gave out ₹7 per share as an interim dividend and ₹5 per share dividend approved on April 21, 2026, for payment from July 30, 2026, if declared.
The company's stock has been on a steady climb in 2026, rising 10% so far and closing at ₹1,417.5 on June 19, 2026.
Promoters own most of the shares (62.76%), but retail investors—about 4.7 lakh strong—hold over 8%.