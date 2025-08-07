Next Article
Nestle India to issue bonus shares tomorrow: What it means
Nestle India is giving out a 1:1 bonus issue—so for every share you already own by the record date, you'll get one more, absolutely free.
Starting Friday (August 8, 2025), the share price will adjust to reflect this change.
Heads up: if you buy shares on Friday itself, you won't get these bonus shares.
Stock will become more affordable
Your total number of shares will double, but your overall investment value stays the same—think of it as splitting a pizza into more slices without getting extra cheese.
The move is assumed to make Nestle's stock easier for regular investors to buy and sell.
This is their first-ever bonus issue, following last year's stock split in January 2024 that made each share more affordable.