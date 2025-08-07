Next Article
US-India trade talks: New Delhi seeks exemption from tariffs
India and the US are in talks after the US slapped an extra 25% tariff on Indian imports—doubling total tariffs to 50%.
The move came because of India's Russian oil purchases, but both sides are aiming for a win-win solution within three weeks as part of their bigger trade agreement goals.
India is pointing out that its oil imports from the US have actually jumped by 120% in the last six months, showing it's not just about Russian oil.
Despite the tension, Indian officials say they're hopeful about finding common ground and keeping ties strong between the two countries.