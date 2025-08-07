US tariff hike on Indian imports: Rupee gains marginally Business Aug 07, 2025

The Indian rupee nudged up by 5 paise to 87.67 against the US dollar, right after President Trump announced a jump in tariffs on Indian imports to a hefty 50%.

The new rates kick in August 27 and are meant to pressure India over its Russian oil buys.

Despite the tension, the rupee managed a small gain.