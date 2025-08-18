Nestle India's stock has dropped by 9.55% in 3 months Business Aug 18, 2025

Shares were last seen at ₹1,128.90, with the company's market value still holding strong at just over ₹1 lakh crore.

Even with this slide, Nestle's six-month beta of 0.49 suggests it isn't super sensitive to market ups and downs.