Nestle India's stock has dropped by 9.55% in 3 months
Nestle India's stock has dropped by 9.55% in the past three months, as of August 18, 2025.
Shares were last seen at ₹1,128.90, with the company's market value still holding strong at just over ₹1 lakh crore.
Even with this slide, Nestle's six-month beta of 0.49 suggests it isn't super sensitive to market ups and downs.
Stock performance and key ratios
On the previous trading day, shares closed flat at ₹1,089.40—no movement from the previous day—with trading volume just under its usual weekly average (about nine and a half lakh shares).
The current price-to-earnings ratio sits at 33.8 and earnings per share are ₹32.23, giving investors a snapshot of how things are stacking up right now.